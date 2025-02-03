Trixie Baggy Snack Bag for Dog Treats - 8 × 10 cm

The snack bag Baggy for dog treats is resilient and also easy to close.

Easy and quick retrieval of snacks to reward your dog.

You can easily attach the snack bag Baggy to a belt. The strong ring inset also allows quick and safe access to the dog snacks.

Key Features:

Made of durable nylon/polyester

Reinforced border to also remove treats quickly

Easy to close due to drawstring

With clip and loop for attaching to belt

Easy cleaning