Charles Bentley Tribal 100% Weatherproof Indoor/Outdoor Rug Grey 170x120cm

Enhance your outdoor living space with the Charles Bentley Weatherproof Tribal Rug, designed to bring comfort and style to gardens, patios, or any room in your home. Made from a durable, weatherproof material, this rug is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Its UV-resistant fabric keeps the grey and white pattern looking fresh, while its lightweight design makes it easy to move and clean. Ideal for high-traffic areas or simply adding a touch of elegance to your space, this versatile rug is a practical choice for any home.

Weatherproof rug for stylish indoor & outdoor use UV-resistant and easy to clean; versatile decor Durable, lightweight design in grey & white pattern

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)