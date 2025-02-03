Charles Bentley FSC Triple Wooden Bin Store Wheelie Bin Storage Unit Lifting Lid

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Keep your garden neat and organized with our wide panel triple bin store, designed to securely house three 240-litre wheelie bins. Made from high-quality FSC certified Nordic spruce wood, this bin store combines functionality with style, featuring a contemporary slatted design that complements any outdoor space. The unit includes lifting lids for easy waste disposal and lockable front doors for added security. The open-back design allows for ventilation while maintaining a tidy appearance. For added durability, the store can be painted or stained, ensuring it remains a long-lasting and practical addition to your garden. Self-assembly required, with full instructions provided.

Keep your garden neat and organized with our wide panel triple bin store, designed to securely house three 240-litre wheelie bins. Made from high-quality FSC certified Nordic spruce wood, this bin store combines functionality with style, featuring a contemporary slatted design that complements any outdoor space. The unit includes lifting lids for easy waste disposal and lockable front doors for added security. The open-back design allows for ventilation while maintaining a tidy appearance. For added durability, the store can be painted or stained, ensuring it remains a long-lasting and practical addition to your garden. Self-assembly required, with full instructions provided.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.