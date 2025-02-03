Charles Bentley Medium Pet Bed Taupe with Pink Trim

Give your pet the ultimate comfort with the Charles Bentley Pet Bed. This cosy bed is designed with a stylish neutral taupe tone and a pink trim that effortlessly blends into any home décor. Made from 100% polyester and filled with soft PP material, this bed ensures your pet enjoys a restful snooze. Cleaning is a breeze—simply machine wash it at 30°C. Available in three sizes, this versatile bed is perfect for pets of all sizes. Don't forget to share a photo of your pet enjoying their new bed with #CharlesBentley!

Comfortable pet bed with neutral taupe tone & pink trim Easy to clean, machine washable fabric at 30°C Available in 3 sizes, perfect for pets of any size

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)