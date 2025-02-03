Charles Bentley 240 Litre Blue Wheelie Bin - Weatherproof and durable

The Charles Bentley 240-litre wheelie bin is the ultimate solution for industrial, commercial, and domestic waste management. Manufactured to the highest standards, these bins are made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE), ensuring they are weatherproof, durable, and able to withstand frost and chemical exposure. Perfect for recycling or general waste, this versatile bin features a robust yet lightweight design, making it easy to handle. The two sturdy wheels enhance manoeuvrability, while the bin's UV resistance ensures long-lasting use in any environment. Whether for home or workplace use, this 240-litre bin is a reliable choice for efficient waste disposal.

240L capacity, ideal for various waste types Weatherproof & UV-resistant HDPE construction Lightweight design with durable wheels for easy movement

