Charles Bentley Large Pet Bed Taupe with Pink Trim

Treat your furry friend to the comfort they deserve with our Charles Bentley Pet Bed. Designed with a neutral taupe tone and a stylish pink trim, this bed is as chic as it is comfortable, making it a perfect fit for any home decor. The bed is crafted from 100% polyester, featuring a plush PP filling for ultimate cosiness. Not only is it comfortable, but it's also easy to clean—just pop it in the wash at 30°C to keep it fresh and looking new. Available in three sizes, this bed is perfect for pets of all shapes and sizes.

Soft, cosy bed with a neutral taupe tone and pink trim Machine washable fabric, easy to clean at 30°C Available in 3 sizes to suit any pet

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)