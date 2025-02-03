Marketplace.
Charles Bentley 240 Litre Red Wheelie Bin - Weatherproof and durable

These Charles Bentley 240-litre wheelie bins are the perfect solution for managing waste in industrial, commercial, and domestic settings. Manufactured to the highest standards, these bins are constructed from high-density polyethylene (HDPE), ensuring they are both weatherproof and highly durable. Resistant to frost, UV rays, and chemical exposure, these bins are built to last in various environments.With their large 240-litre capacity, these bins are versatile enough for recycling or general waste management. The lightweight design and sturdy wheels make them easy to move, providing a practical and reliable waste disposal solution for any setting.
240L capacity, weatherproof & UV-resistantIdeal for recycling & general waste managementDurable HDPE construction with easy-rolling wheels
