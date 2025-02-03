Charles Bentley Children's Princess Play Tent

Spark your child's imagination with our enchanting Princess' Castle playhouse, perfect for both indoor and outdoor adventures. This delightful playhouse features a tieback doorway, offering kids their own special space while still allowing parents to keep watch. Lightweight and easy to assemble, it folds flat for compact storage, making it a practical and magical addition to any play area.

Quick assembly & folds flat for easy storage Ideal for indoor & outdoor imaginative play Lightweight design with durable polyester fabric

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)