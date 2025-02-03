Aspen Fireguard Contemporary Iron Silver Mesh Black Boarder Matte Finish

Create a cosy and safe atmosphere with our silver meshed fireguard, perfect for those chilly winter nights. Standing at 61cm tall, this fireguard prevents embers from escaping your fireplace while adding a contemporary industrial touch to your living room. Crafted from durable iron with a powder-coated finish, it not only serves its practical purpose but also enhances your interior design, even when the fire isn't in use.

Industrial design with sleek silver & black finish Keeps flying embers contained for added safety Raised stand with powder-coated iron construction

