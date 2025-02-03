Marketplace.
image 1 of Fir Coal Bucket Metal Carry Handle and Support Handle Iron Black Matte Finish

Fir Coal Bucket Metal Carry Handle and Support Handle Iron Black Matte Finish

No ratings yet

Write a review

£34.99

£34.99/each

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Fir Coal Bucket Metal Carry Handle and Support Handle Iron Black Matte Finish
This stylish coal bucket, designed with a metal carry and support handle, ensures easy manoeuvring whether full or empty. With a 3kg coal capacity, it's perfect for keeping your fire roaring on cold nights. The black powder-coated finish and period styling make this bucket both functional and a decorative addition to your living space, sitting beautifully by your fireplace.
Metal carry handle and support handle for easy manoeuvringBlack powder-coated finish with period stylingHolds up to 3kg of coal, ideal for fireside use
Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)

View all Home Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here