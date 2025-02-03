Fir Coal Bucket Metal Carry Handle and Support Handle Iron Black Matte Finish

This stylish coal bucket, designed with a metal carry and support handle, ensures easy manoeuvring whether full or empty. With a 3kg coal capacity, it's perfect for keeping your fire roaring on cold nights. The black powder-coated finish and period styling make this bucket both functional and a decorative addition to your living space, sitting beautifully by your fireplace.

