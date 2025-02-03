Cherry Ribbed Coal Hod Black Matte Ribbed Design Fluted Top

This tall and elegant coal hod, designed with a fluted top for easy access, can store up to 3kg of coal, making it both practical and stylish for any fireside. The black matte finish and ribbed design, combined with two sturdy metal handles, ensure effortless coal replenishment for your fire. Whether for everyday use or as a decorative touch, this coal hod will add sophistication and functionality to your living space.

Elegant black powder coated finish, ideal for any living room Ribbed design with two metal handles for easy handling Holds up to 3kg of coal, perfect for storage

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)