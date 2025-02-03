Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley 240 Litre Yellow Wheelie Bin - Weatherproof and durable

Charles Bentley 240 Litre Yellow Wheelie Bin - Weatherproof and durable

No ratings yet

Write a review

£79.99

£79.99/each

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Charles Bentley 240 Litre Yellow Wheelie Bin - Weatherproof and durable
The Charles Bentley 240-litre wheelie bin is expertly designed for industrial, commercial, and domestic use, offering an ideal solution for waste management. Manufactured from high-density polyethylene (HDPE), this bin is both weatherproof and highly durable, capable of withstanding UV rays, frost, and chemical exposure.Its lightweight yet robust construction, coupled with two sturdy wheels, ensures easy mobility, making it perfect for handling recycling or general waste. Built to the highest standards, this versatile bin is a reliable addition to any workplace or home environment.
Lightweight design with sturdy wheels for easy mobilityIdeal for both recycling & general waste managementDurable 240L bin, resistant to UV & frost
Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)

View all Cleaning Equipment

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here