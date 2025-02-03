Marketplace.
image 1 of Spruce Small Leather Handled Fireside Wood Bucket Iron Classic Style Black Matte

Spruce Small Leather Handled Fireside Wood Bucket Iron Classic Style Black Matte

No ratings yet

Write a review

£29.99

£29.99/each

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Spruce Small Leather Handled Fireside Wood Bucket Iron Classic Style Black Matte
This small iron wood bucket, with a matte black finish and embossed "Fire Wood" logo, is perfect for carrying up to 4kg of firewood. Its classic design, combined with contrasting suede handles, adds a tasteful touch to any fireside or woodpile. Ideal for fetching just the right amount of wood to keep your fire roaring during the winter months, it's both stylish and functional, making it an essential fireside accessory.
Holds up to 4kg of logs with durable suede handlesEmbossed "Fire Wood" logo and classic black matte finishStylish, functional wood bucket ideal for firesides
Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)

View all Home Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here