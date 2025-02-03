Spruce Small Leather Handled Fireside Wood Bucket Iron Classic Style Black Matte

This small iron wood bucket, with a matte black finish and embossed "Fire Wood" logo, is perfect for carrying up to 4kg of firewood. Its classic design, combined with contrasting suede handles, adds a tasteful touch to any fireside or woodpile. Ideal for fetching just the right amount of wood to keep your fire roaring during the winter months, it's both stylish and functional, making it an essential fireside accessory.

Holds up to 4kg of logs with durable suede handles Embossed "Fire Wood" logo and classic black matte finish Stylish, functional wood bucket ideal for firesides

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)