Charles Bentley Small Linen Soft Pet Bed Taupe

Give your furry friend a snug place to rest with the Charles Bentley Linen Pet Bed. The bed features a soft linen outer in a neutral taupe tone, making it a perfect fit for any home décor. The check-style cushion adds a touch of style and extra comfort, while the anti-slip base ensures stability on any floor. Cleaning is simple—just pop it in the wash at 30°C to keep it fresh. Available in three sizes, this pet bed suits any pet size, offering comfort and style for your four-legged family member. Share your pet’s moments using #CharlesBentley!

Linen outer with a check-style cushion for a cosy feel Anti-slip base keeps the bed secure on any surface Machine washable at 30°C, easy to maintain

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)