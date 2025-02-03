Sycamore Fireside Companion Set Iron Tool Stand Silver Handles Circular Base

Elevate your fireside with the Sycamore Fireside Companion Set, a sophisticated addition that combines practicality and style. This four-piece set includes tongs, a poker, a coal shovel, and a natural coco fibre brush, all housed on a sturdy tool stand. The circular base features a perimeter surround to collect ash, keeping your fireplace area tidy. With its black powder-coated finish and contrasting silver handles, this set brings a timeless, elegant touch to any living room. Perfect for maintaining a cosy fire throughout the winter months.

Solid base with perimeter surround for ash collection Traditional design with silver handles Four-piece companion set with circular base

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)