Holly Fireguard Rectangular Iron Contemporary Silver Gloss Mesh Centre

Enhance both the safety and style of your home with this industrial fireguard. Beautifully crafted, the curved design offers additional protection from floating embers while its contemporary black mesh centre adds a sleek touch to any living room. Made from sturdy iron with a powder-coated finish, this fireguard is both functional and visually appealing, making it the perfect addition to any modern home.

