Redbud Fireside Companion Set Iron Tool Stand Aluminum Handles Square Base Black

The Redbud Fireside Companion Set is designed to keep your fire burning brightly and your home cosy. This elegant four-piece set includes a poker, tongs, coal shovel, and a natural coco fibres brush, all supported by a sturdy tool stand with a solid square base. The straight aluminium handles and traditional black powder-coated finish bring timeless sophistication to your fireplace, making it both a practical and stylish addition to your living room.

Classic black powder-coated finish for a timeless look Durable aluminium handles & iron frame Complete four-piece companion set with stand

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)