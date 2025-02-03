Charles Bentley Small Pet Bed Taupe with Pink Trim

Provide your pet with the perfect place to relax with the Charles Bentley Pet Bed. Crafted in a neutral taupe tone with a charming pink trim, this bed is designed to fit seamlessly into any home interior. Made from durable polyester with soft PP filling, it offers both comfort and durability. Cleaning is simple—just machine wash at 30°C to keep it fresh and cosy for your pet. Available in three sizes, it’s ideal for pets of all shapes and sizes. Share your pet’s new favourite spot with #CharlesBentley on Instagram!

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)