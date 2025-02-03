Spruce Large Leather Handled Fireside Wood Bucket Iron Classic Style Black Matte

This large iron bucket is a perfect companion for your fireside during colder months. Designed to carry up to 6kg of wood, it features a sleek matte black powder-coated finish, contrasting leather handles, and an embossed "Fire Wood" logo. Its stylish, vintage design complements any fireplace setting, making it both a functional and decorative piece.

Stylish embossed "Fire Wood" logo and matte black finish Holds up to 6kg of logs with durable leather handles Classic design, perfect for open fires and wood burners

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)