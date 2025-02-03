Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley Tetbury Country Style Wooden Hallway Side Console Table Grey

Charles Bentley Tetbury Country Style Wooden Hallway Side Console Table Grey

No ratings yet

Write a review

£64.99

£64.99/each

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Charles Bentley Tetbury Country Style Wooden Hallway Side Console Table Grey
This contemporary console table blends modern design with functionality, making it ideal for narrow spaces like hallways or entryways. Featuring a sturdy metal frame and a stylish chevron-patterned wooden top, it adds a sleek, minimalist touch to any room. With its slim profile and practical design, this console table provides both storage and style. Delivered flat-packed for easy transport, it’s quick to assemble and perfect for those who appreciate contemporary décor.
Flat-packed for easy delivery & assemblySturdy metal frame with chevron pattern topSlim design, perfect for narrow spaces & hallways
Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here