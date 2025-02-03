Charles Bentley Tetbury Country Style Wooden Hallway Side Console Table Grey

This contemporary console table blends modern design with functionality, making it ideal for narrow spaces like hallways or entryways. Featuring a sturdy metal frame and a stylish chevron-patterned wooden top, it adds a sleek, minimalist touch to any room. With its slim profile and practical design, this console table provides both storage and style. Delivered flat-packed for easy transport, it’s quick to assemble and perfect for those who appreciate contemporary décor.

Flat-packed for easy delivery & assembly Sturdy metal frame with chevron pattern top Slim design, perfect for narrow spaces & hallways

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)