Trixie Dog Activity Memory Trainer 3.0 Strategy Game

Challenging game for pros.A sophisticated game for masters: The dog will reach the reward by pushing the trigger correctly.Key Features:Challenging game for pros: by pressing the remote control the dog gets the treatsRotating reservoir inside the food dispenser with adjustable opening for adjusting the release of treatsIncreasing levels of difficulty due to the increasing distance between release button and food dispenser; in the end they can even be placed in different roomsAdditional holder to increase stability of release buttonVarious means of fastening the release button by suction cup or peg for outsideIncludes small scoop for fillingRange up to 40 mNon-slip due to rubber feetMicro USB cable (1.5 m) includedYou can operate with batteries or via USB cable with a mains plug (3 AAA micro- and 4 C baby batteries not included)Please remove the batteries when using the micro USB cable (included) and a separately available USB mains plug (Euro plug item no. 12709)PlasticIncl. training instructionsCompliant with animal welfare under Section 18 (AT)Measurements: 20 x 24 cm
