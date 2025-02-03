Trixie Dog Activity Memory Trainer 3.0 Strategy Game

Challenging game for pros.

A sophisticated game for masters: The dog will reach the reward by pushing the trigger correctly.

Key Features:

Challenging game for pros: by pressing the remote control the dog gets the treats

Rotating reservoir inside the food dispenser with adjustable opening for adjusting the release of treats

Increasing levels of difficulty due to the increasing distance between release button and food dispenser; in the end they can even be placed in different rooms

Additional holder to increase stability of release button

Various means of fastening the release button by suction cup or peg for outside

Includes small scoop for filling

Range up to 40 m

Non-slip due to rubber feet

Micro USB cable (1.5 m) included

You can operate with batteries or via USB cable with a mains plug (3 AAA micro- and 4 C baby batteries not included)

Please remove the batteries when using the micro USB cable (included) and a separately available USB mains plug (Euro plug item no. 12709)

Plastic

Incl. training instructions

Compliant with animal welfare under Section 18 (AT)

Measurements: 20 x 24 cm