Quest 2.5L Deep Fat Fryer - Black

DEEP FAT FRYER – This deep fat fryer can hold up to 2.5 litres of oil, making it the perfect size to produce fried goods portions to suit two to three people from the comfort of your own kitchen. COOK YOUR WAY – This mini deep fat fryer can cook foods either the traditional way with the lid up or even taken off for ultimate ease, or with the lid down, thanks to the large observation window that will let you keep an eye on the cooking process at all times. ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT – The table top deep fat fryer features an adjustable thermostat that lets you control the temperature accordingly. There are also handy temperature suggestions on the front of the machine, giving you the optimum temperatures to cook things like fish, chips and chicken. COOL TOUCH HANDLE – This 2.5 litre deep fat fryer measures 20cm x 29cm x 28cm, and features an ergonomic cool touch handle. There are also indicator lights that will tell you both when the machine is turned on, and when it is up to temperature to begin the frying.

Sold by Benross Marketing Ltd