Gleener Pack of 3 Eco Fabric Softener Dryer Dots Grey

Love your laundry. Soften laundry and reduce drying time naturally with Gleener Dryer Dots. Made with 100% ethically sourced New Zealand wool, Gleener Dryer Dots are hypoallergenic and biodegradable. Free of harmful chemicals, toxins, carcinogens, or perfumes, Dryer Dots are safe for those with asthma, eczema, sensitive skin, and allergies. These all-natural dryer balls soak up moisture and increase air circulation in your dryer which allows you to reduce drying time by up to 30%. Durable, reusable, and compostable, they naturally soften over 3000 loads or 3 years’ worth of laundry. Bring your down-filled puffer jackets, pillows and duvets back to life with a quiet and gentle tumbling action. Fluff up your towels and increase their absorbency by eliminating harsh chemical residues. Simply toss them into the dryer and run the cycle as usual. Choose Gleener Dryer Dots as an environmentally friendly, energy-saving alternative to disposable dryer sheets. Our Dryer Dots wool dryer balls soften fabrics naturally with their gentle (and uber quiet) tumbling motion. Gleener Dryer Dots last over 3,000 loads – that’s over three years worth of laundry! Their super thirsty 100% ethically sourced wool composition soaks up moisture to speed drying time. Dryer Dots also increase the air circulation in your dryer for faster loads that consume less energy. Free of chemical softeners and scents, Dryer Dots are safe for those with sensitive skin, asthma, and allergies. You can even use them to soften baby clothes and cloth diapers. Gentle on all dryer-friendly fabrics, Dryer Dots leave behind no icky chemical residues. This makes them ideal for towels and sweat-wicking workout wear. Use Dryer Dots Wool Dryer Balls just like dryer sheets; toss them in the dryer and run the cycle as usual. Use 3 at a time for small loads and 6 or more for medium-to-large loads.

Eco-friendly fabric softeners Reusable dryer dots Pack of 3 in grey

