Gleener Battery-Free 4-in-1 Fabric Shaver & Lint Brush

From sweaters and suits to sofas and bedding, Gleener helps you get the longest life from your clothing, upholstery, and linens. The 3 different Fabric Safe Edges™ eliminate pilling, lint and pet hair from virtually all fabrics. Each edge is designed to gently revive a different type of fabric, from big and bulky, to medium, and delicate. The integrated lint brush picks up pet hair, dusts away dandruff and can be used to beautifully finish any de-pilling job. Extend the life of all your faves without the need for expensive and toxic batteries. Choose Gleener and feel good about buying less and making it last. No batteries or electricity required. Gleener Fabric Shaver & Lint Brush saves time, money, and the environment.EDGE 1: Ideal for big & bulky fabrics, such as heavy woolens, synthetics, and blends. EDGE 2:Best for medium fabrics, like cashmere, merino, and finer wools. It also works great on fleece. EDGE 3: Revitalizes your summer knits, t-shirts, silk blends and ultra-delicates.Gleener Fabric Shaver & Lint Brush is two clever products in one. The integrated lint brush picks up pet hair, dusts away dandruff and can be used to beautifully finish any de-pilling job. Use it on clothing and upholstery alike.The durable ergonomic handle has a soft moulded grip & the quick release button allows you to easily switch between the interchangeable edges.Gleener products are trusted by dry cleaners and restoration professionals to bring fabrics of all types back to life. From treasured hand-knits to heavy duty outdoor textiles, you can trust Gleener to safely and effectively de-pill your most loved clothing and furniture.Gleener helps you get the most joy and the longest life from your favorite clothing and home textiles.
Battery-free fabric shaver4-in-1 lint remover toolEco-friendly and efficient
