Marketplace.
image 1 of Cheatwell Games Sleuth The Mystery Family Board Game

Cheatwell Games Sleuth The Mystery Family Board Game

No ratings yet

Write a review

£24.99

£24.99/each

Sold and sent by Brandvine

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Cheatwell Games Sleuth The Mystery Family Board Game
Sharpen your pencils and prepare to test your powers of deduction in the solve-it-yourself, who did it game of Sleuth! During a roller-coaster ride aboard the Oriental Express a deadly crime has been committed … and only you can solve it! You all play the role of a famous detective - from Sheerluck Homes to Missing Marbles - as you move from carriage to carriage solving clues to catch the criminal. Sleuth! is a captivating mystery board game that's perfect for family gatherings and evenings of suspenseful fun. It plunges players into the heart of a riveting investigation, where they'll put their deductive skills to the test, gathering clues, and solving the ultimate whodunit. So, gather your family, put on your detective hats, and let the mysteries unfold with Cheatwell Games Sleuth! With every clue discovered and each deduction made, you'll be one step closer to cracking the case and creating unforgettable memories. Sleuth! offers an exciting mystery experience, challenging players to use their deductive skills to solve a thrilling whodunit, making it a must-have for mystery enthusiasts.Family-Friendly Thrills: Designed for families, this game provides a suspenseful and entertaining experience suitable for a wide range of ages, encouraging quality family time.Interactive Gameplay: Sleuth! promotes social interaction and teamwork as players work together to uncover clues and unravel the mystery, fostering cooperation and bonding.Educational and Cognitive Challenge: The game stimulates critical thinking, logic, and problem-solving skills, making it an enjoyable yet intellectually enriching choice for players.Varied Storylines: With multiple mysteries to solve, Sleuth! offers diverse storylines, ensuring that the game remains fresh and intriguing even after multiple playthroughs.High-Quality Components: Cheatwell Games is known for its durable and well-crafted components, ensuring that Sleuth! offers a long-lasting and enjoyable gaming experience.Flexible Duration: The game can be adapted to different time frames, allowing for quick games or extended sessions, making it versatile for various occasions and player preferences.Competitive and Cooperative Modes: Sleuth! offers both competitive and cooperative gameplay options, appealing to different playstyles and group dynamics, ensuring a customizable experience.
Exciting detective card gamePerfect for mystery loversFun for all ages
Sold by Brandvine (Brandvine Limited)

View all Games

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here