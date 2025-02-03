Cole & Mason London Beech Wood Salt & Pepper Mill Set 130mm

Bring a touch of classic elegance to your kitchen or dining table with the Cole & Mason London Beech Wood Salt & Pepper Mill Set. Crafted from premium beech wood, these mills exude timeless style and reliable functionality. Standing at 130mm, this set combines traditional craftsmanship with modern performance, making it an essential addition to your seasoning arsenal. Whether you’re preparing a gourmet feast or simply seasoning a quick meal, these mills ensure precise and consistent grinding every time. The Cole & Mason London Beech Wood Salt & Pepper Mill Set 130mm is the perfect blend of timeless design and modern functionality. With its high-quality beech wood construction, precision grinding mechanisms, and adjustable settings, this set is designed to meet the needs of both casual cooks and gourmet chefs alike. Whether you’re seasoning a simple salad or adding the finishing touches to a complex dish, these mills provide consistent, reliable performance every time. The compact size and elegant design make them a stylish addition to any kitchen or dining table, while the lifetime mechanism guarantee ensures that they will remain a trusted kitchen companion for years to come. Whether for personal use or as a thoughtful gift, the Cole & Mason London Beech Wood Salt & Pepper Mill Set is a versatile and sophisticated choice that will enhance any culinary experience. Premium Beech Wood Construction: The Cole & Mason London mills are crafted from high-quality, sustainably sourced beech wood. Known for its durability and natural beauty, beech wood adds a warm, sophisticated touch to your kitchen decor. The natural finish enhances the wood’s grain, offering a classic look that never goes out of style. Precision Mechanism for Superior Grinding: Equipped with a carbon steel grinding mechanism in the pepper mill and a ceramic mechanism in the salt mill, this set delivers exceptional performance. The carbon steel grinder slices through peppercorns effortlessly, releasing maximum flavor, while the ceramic grinder provides a smooth, non-corrosive grind for salt crystals, ensuring your seasoning is always perfectly ground. Compact and Stylish Design: Standing at 130mm, these mills are compact yet impactful, making them ideal for use at the dining table or on the kitchen counter. Their sleek, traditional design is complemented by the natural wood finish, offering a stylish yet functional addition to any setting. The classic silhouette is both aesthetically pleasing and ergonomically designed for a comfortable grip. Adjustable Grind Settings for Custom Seasoning: Tailor your seasoning to your specific taste with the adjustable grind settings on both mills. Whether you prefer a fine grind for delicate dishes or a coarser grind for more robust flavors, these mills allow you to easily adjust the grind size to suit your needs. A simple twist of the knob at the top of each mill lets you control the texture of your seasoning with precision. Easy to Refill and Maintain: Refilling your Cole & Mason London mills is quick and hassle-free. Simply unscrew the top knob to access the spacious chamber inside. The wide opening makes it easy to pour in salt crystals or peppercorns without any mess. Plus, the robust construction ensures that these mills will withstand the test of time, requiring minimal maintenance while delivering maximum performance. Versatile Use for Various Spices: While perfect for salt and pepper, these mills are also versatile enough to be used with a variety of spices, including coarse sea salt, pink Himalayan salt, black pepper, and even dried herbs. The robust mechanisms and adjustable settings make them suitable for a range of culinary applications, from seasoning your favorite dishes to adding a finishing touch at the table. Ideal for Gifting: The Cole & Mason London Beech Wood Salt & Pepper Mill Set makes an excellent gift for any occasion. Whether it’s for a wedding, housewarming, or holiday, this set is sure to impress with its combination of style and function. The elegant packaging adds to its appeal, making it a thoughtful gift for food lovers, home cooks, and anyone who appreciates high-quality kitchenware.

Elegant 130mm Beech Wood Mills Classic Design with Adjustable Grind Durable and Stylish Wood Finish

Sold by Brandvine (Brandvine Limited)