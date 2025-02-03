Cole & Mason 605 Clear Acrylic Salt & Pepper Mill Set 144mm

The Cole & Mason 605 Clear Acrylic Salt & Pepper Mill Set brings together elegance and performance in one stylish package. Crafted with precision and designed for everyday use, this set is the perfect addition to any dining table or kitchen. With a transparent acrylic body and reliable grinding mechanisms, these mills allow you to season your dishes with ease and sophistication. Whether you're cooking a gourmet meal or simply adding a touch of flavor to your dinner, the Cole & Mason 605 set is your go-to choice for perfectly seasoned food. The Cole & Mason 605 Clear Acrylic Salt & Pepper Mill Set 144mm is the perfect combination of style, functionality, and durability. With its transparent design, precision grinding mechanisms, and adjustable settings, this set is a must-have for any kitchen or dining table. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a casual cook, the Cole & Mason 605 set will elevate your culinary creations by allowing you to season with precision and ease. Enhance your meals with the perfect balance of flavor and style, and enjoy the long-lasting quality that Cole & Mason is known for. This set not only adds a touch of elegance to your dining experience but also provides the reliable performance you need to achieve the perfect seasoning every time. Whether for personal use or as a thoughtful gift, the Cole & Mason 605 Salt & Pepper Mill Set is sure to impress. High-Quality Acrylic Construction: The mills are made from durable, clear acrylic, offering both style and functionality. The transparency of the acrylic allows you to easily monitor the levels of salt and pepper, ensuring you never run out unexpectedly. This material is also resistant to wear and tear, maintaining its clarity and shine over time. Precision Grinding Mechanism: Each mill is equipped with a precision grinding mechanism specifically designed for salt and pepper. The pepper mill features a carbon steel mechanism, known for its sharpness and durability, which strips peppercorns down rather than crushing them, unlocking their full flavor. The salt mill is fitted with a nylon mechanism, which is resistant to corrosion and provides a smooth, consistent grind. Adjustable Grind Settings: Tailor your seasoning to your taste with adjustable grind settings on both mills. Whether you prefer a fine grind for delicate dishes or a coarser grind for more robust flavors, these mills allow you to easily customize the texture of your salt and pepper. Simply twist the top knob to achieve your desired grind size. Compact and Elegant Design: Standing at 144mm, the Cole & Mason 605 Salt & Pepper Mill Set is compact yet elegant, making it a perfect fit for any dining table or kitchen counter. The sleek design adds a touch of modern sophistication to your dining experience, while the clear acrylic body complements any decor. Easy to Refill: Refilling your salt and pepper mills is quick and hassle-free. Simply unscrew the top knob to open the mill, add your preferred salt or pepper, and reassemble. The wide opening ensures that refilling is mess-free, saving you time and effort in the kitchen. Durable and Long-Lasting: Built to last, the Cole & Mason 605 mills are designed for everyday use. The robust acrylic body and sturdy grinding mechanisms ensure that these mills will provide years of reliable service. The high-quality materials used in their construction are resistant to damage, ensuring that the mills retain their functionality and appearance over time. Perfect Gift Set: This salt and pepper mill set makes an excellent gift for food enthusiasts, home cooks, or anyone who appreciates high-quality kitchen tools. The stylish design and practical functionality make it a thoughtful and useful gift for occasions such as housewarmings, weddings, or birthdays.

Clear Acrylic for Stylish Look Compact 144mm Size for Versatility Adjustable Grinding Mechanism

Sold by Brandvine (Brandvine Limited)