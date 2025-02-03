Cole & Mason Bristol Duo Oil & Vinegar Pourer 420ml and 50ml

Elevate your kitchen experience with the Cole & Mason Bristol Duo Oil & Vinegar Pourer, an elegantly designed kitchen essential that seamlessly blends functionality with style. This dual-function pourer is crafted to store and dispense oil and vinegar with precision, offering both convenience and aesthetic appeal. Whether you're preparing a gourmet meal or simply dressing a salad, the Bristol Duo Pourer makes it easy to add the perfect amount of flavor to your dishes. The Cole & Mason Bristol Duo Oil & Vinegar Pourer 420ml and 50ml is the perfect blend of form and function, offering a stylish and practical solution for storing and dispensing your favorite condiments. Its dual-chamber design, precision spouts, and elegant glass construction make it a must-have for any kitchen. Whether you're a culinary enthusiast or simply looking for a convenient way to dress your salads, the Bristol Duo Pourer delivers exceptional performance with every use. Dual-Purpose Design: The Bristol Duo Oil & Vinegar Pourer combines two functions in one sleek design. The larger 420ml chamber is ideal for your favorite oil, while the smaller 50ml chamber is perfect for vinegar. This innovative design allows you to store and dispense both condiments from a single pourer, saving space and adding convenience to your kitchen. Precision Pouring Spouts: Equipped with drip-free, precision spouts, the Bristol Duo ensures you pour just the right amount of oil or vinegar every time. The spouts are designed to prevent spills and messes, keeping your countertops clean and ensuring you have complete control over your seasoning. Elegant Glass Construction: The pourer is crafted from high-quality, clear glass that not only adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen but also allows you to easily monitor the levels of oil and vinegar. The glass construction ensures that the contents remain fresh and uncontaminated, providing you with the best possible flavor. Stainless Steel Accents: The Bristol Duo is accented with durable stainless steel, enhancing its sleek appearance while providing long-lasting durability. The combination of glass and stainless steel creates a modern, sophisticated look that complements any kitchen decor. Easy to Refill: The wide-mouth design of the Bristol Duo makes it incredibly easy to refill both the oil and vinegar chambers. The removable tops ensure that you can quickly and efficiently add more oil or vinegar without making a mess. Leak-Proof Seals: Each chamber is equipped with a secure, leak-proof seal that keeps your oil and vinegar fresh while preventing unwanted spills. The airtight design ensures that your condiments remain flavorful and ready to use. Versatile Use: The Bristol Duo isn't just for oil and vinegar. It's also ideal for storing and dispensing other liquid condiments like soy sauce, salad dressings, or flavored oils. Its versatility makes it a valuable addition to any kitchen. Dishwasher Safe: Designed with your convenience in mind, the Cole & Mason Bristol Duo Oil & Vinegar Pourer is dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze. Simply disassemble the pourer and place it in the dishwasher for a thorough and hassle-free clean.

Dual Pourer for Oil & Vinegar 420ml & 50ml Capacity Options Elegant Glass with Precision Spouts

Sold by Brandvine (Brandvine Limited)