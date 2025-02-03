Sur La Table Colour Me Happy Blue Utensil Holder

Infuse your kitchen with vibrant charm and organized elegance with the Sur La Table Colour Me Happy Blue Utensil Holder. Combining eye-catching design with practical functionality, this utensil holder is the perfect addition to keep your kitchen tools neatly arranged and easily accessible. The unique blend of bright blue color and natural bamboo base with the Sur La Table logo adds a touch of sophistication to your countertop. The Colour Me Happy Utensil Holder features a lively blue color that brings a cheerful vibe to your kitchen. The smooth, glossy finish highlights the vibrant hue, making it a standout piece in your kitchen decor. The holder's design is enhanced by a base made from natural bare bamboo, providing a beautiful contrast and a touch of organic warmth. The natural bamboo base not only provides stability but also adds a rustic touch to the holder's modern design. The Sur La Table logo is subtly engraved on the bamboo, showcasing the brand's commitment to quality and style. While designed for kitchen utensils, this holder's versatile design allows it to be used in various parts of your home. It can serve as a stylish organizer for office supplies, a decorative vase for flowers, or a handy holder for makeup brushes and other personal items. Enhance your kitchen's functionality and aesthetic with the Sur La Table Colour Me Happy Blue Utensil Holder - Base Bare Bamboo with SLT Logo. Its vibrant design and practical features make it a must-have for anyone looking to add a pop of color and organization to their kitchen space. Whether for your own home or as a thoughtful gift, this utensil holder is sure to bring joy and efficiency to any cooking environment. The main body of the utensil holder is crafted from high-quality, durable ceramic, ensuring it withstands daily use. The base is made from eco-friendly bamboo, known for its strength and sustainability. The combination of these materials ensures long-lasting performance and aesthetic appeal. Measuring 5.5" diameter x 7" height, this utensil holder offers ample space to accommodate a variety of kitchen tools, from spatulas and whisks to ladles and tongs. Its generous size keeps your essential utensils within easy reach while maintaining a tidy and organized countertop. Cleaning: To maintain the utensil holder's vibrant color and natural bamboo base, clean it with a damp cloth. Avoid using abrasive cleaners or scrubbing pads that can damage the ceramic finish or bamboo. This holder is not dishwasher safe and should not be submerged in water.

Sold by Brandvine (Brandvine Limited)