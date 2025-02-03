Sur La Table Colour Me Happy Blue Bread Bin

Elevate your kitchen storage with the Sur La Table Colour Me Happy Blue Bread Bin. This delightful bread bin combines vibrant style with practical functionality, making it an essential addition to any modern kitchen. Its cheerful blue color and charming design not only keep your bread fresh but also add a lively touch to your countertop or pantry. The Colour Me Happy Bread Bin features a lively blue hue that brightens up any kitchen space. Its sleek and contemporary design is complemented by playful patterns that give it a unique, cheerful aesthetic. The minimalist typography on the front adds a touch of modern elegance. The bread bin comes with a sturdy, tight-fitting lid that helps maintain the freshness of your bread by keeping it protected from air and moisture. The lid is easy to open and close, ensuring convenient access to your baked goods. Designed with small ventilation holes at the back, this bread bin allows for proper air circulation, preventing mold and ensuring your bread stays fresher for longer. While perfect for storing bread, this versatile bin can also be used to keep other baked goods, such as muffins, bagels, and croissants, fresh and ready to enjoy. Stylish design makes it an attractive storage solution for any part of your home. Enhance your kitchen’s functionality and style with the Sur La Table Colour Me Happy Blue Bread Bin. Its vibrant design and practical features make it a must-have for anyone looking to add a bit of joy and organization to their kitchen. Whether for your own home or as a thoughtful gift, this bread bin is sure to bring a smile to any bread lover's face. This bread bin offers ample storage space, measuring 13.5" length x 7.5" width x 9" height, making it perfect for keeping various types of bread, rolls, and pastries fresh and accessible. Crafted from high-quality, durable metal, this bread bin is built to last. The robust construction ensures that it can withstand daily use while maintaining its vibrant appearance. Cleaning: To keep your bread bin looking its best, wipe it clean with a damp cloth. Avoid using abrasive cleaners or scrubbing pads, as they can damage the finish. This bread bin is not dishwasher safe and should not be submerged in water.

Vibrant blue design Durable metal construction Spacious bread storage

Sold by Brandvine (Brandvine Limited)