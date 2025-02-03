Marketplace.
image 1 of PACK OF 15 (Total 15 Units) - 19mm x 100mm (15mm x 95mm Finish) Dual Profile Chamfered & Round Timber Skirting Board- 2.1m Length

PACK OF 15 (Total 15 Units) - 19mm x 100mm (15mm x 95mm Finish) Dual Profile Chamfered & Round Timber Skirting Board- 2.1m Length

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock

Sold and sent by iLikeStores Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

PACK OF 15 (Total 15 Units) - 19mm x 100mm (15mm x 95mm Finish) Dual Profile Chamfered & Round Timber Skirting Board- 2.1m Length
Length Machined from sustainable softwood timber with a planed finish our dual sided skirting board provides 2 profile styles in one piece with a chamfered profile to one face and once rounded profile to the reverse face A quality timber skirting finish for your projoect Tally Lengths requested will only be supplied when available from stock, or the equivalent meter run will be supplied Key Features Best Grades Of Softwood A Smooth Finish Ideal for painting, staining, or varnishing Check our stated sizes for accurate dimensions
Skirting boardDual profileWooden
Sold by iLikeStores Ltd

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here