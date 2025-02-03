Luigi Bormioli Bach - Whiskey Glasses x 4, 335ml

This elegant Luigi Bormioli rock tumbler set was made with whiskey lovers in mind. Perfect for hosting a party or even just for a quiet night in, this whiskey glasses set of 4 adds a touch of glamour to any bar setting or even makes a great whiskey glass gift set .

Made in Italy, each whisky glass boasts a sophisticated yet durable design thanks to titanium reinforced stem and SON.hyx technology.

Why Buy the Luigi Bormioli Bach Glassware Range:

Beautifully crafted glassware for every occasion.

Innovative SON.hyx technology is incredibly resistant to breakage

Titanium reinforced glass stems for resistance to abrasions and superior hardness

Dishwasher safe for easy clean up.