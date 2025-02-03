Marketplace.
image 1 of Salter Personal Coffee Machine

Salter Personal Coffee Machine

No ratings yet

Write a review

£34.99

£34.99/each

Sold and sent by Ultimate Products

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Salter Personal Coffee Machine
Boasting a stylish exterior, this Digital Coffee Machine from Salter is the perfect kitchen accessory for coffee lovers.Ready when you are, the machine will effortlessly prepare a tasty cup of coffee in approximately 3-4 minutes, lighting up once brewed.Conveniently compatible with ground coffee as well as pads, this coffee maker features a user-friendly 24-hour programmable timer.Ideal for those on the go, the machine is complete with a 420 ml stainless steel travel mug which fits into most standard cup holders.Featuring an LCD display, a reusable coffee filter and 3 water level markings, this coffee machine is wonderfully simple to operate.
Sold by Ultimate Products (Ultimate Products Trading UK Limited)

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here