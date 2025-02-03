Salter Personal Coffee Machine

Boasting a stylish exterior, this Digital Coffee Machine from Salter is the perfect kitchen accessory for coffee lovers.

Ready when you are, the machine will effortlessly prepare a tasty cup of coffee in approximately 3-4 minutes, lighting up once brewed.

Conveniently compatible with ground coffee as well as pads, this coffee maker features a user-friendly 24-hour programmable timer.

Ideal for those on the go, the machine is complete with a 420 ml stainless steel travel mug which fits into most standard cup holders.

Featuring an LCD display, a reusable coffee filter and 3 water level markings, this coffee machine is wonderfully simple to operate.