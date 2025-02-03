Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Great for any home, this Beldray POWERLITE Steam Iron with 3200W of power is perfect for removing those stubborn creases and leaving your garments feeling fresh and crisp. Delivering effective steam flow, this iron is designed with auto shut-off technology which activates when left idle for added peace of mind. Finished with a stunning titanium colour, this iron features a water spray function and 320ml water tank, so you can experience less frequent refills and smooth out creases and wrinkles with ease.

Great for any home, this Beldray POWERLITE Steam Iron with 3200W of power is perfect for removing those stubborn creases and leaving your garments feeling fresh and crisp. Delivering effective steam flow, this iron is designed with auto shut-off technology which activates when left idle for added peace of mind. Finished with a stunning titanium colour, this iron features a water spray function and 320ml water tank, so you can experience less frequent refills and smooth out creases and wrinkles with ease.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.