Salter XL Twin Omelette Maker

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Cook fluffy omelettes in minutes with this 850 W Salter XL Omelette Maker, able to cook up to 30% bigger omelettes with no flipping required. With easy clean non-stick coated cooking plates, the cooking chambers can hold up to 800 ml between them for wonderfully tasty treats and light lunches. With power and temperature ready lights, plus cool-touch handle, this innovative device also allows you to create a variety of other cooked treats such as cakes, chicken, wraps and more.

Cook fluffy omelettes in minutes with this 850 W Salter XL Omelette Maker, able to cook up to 30% bigger omelettes with no flipping required. With easy clean non-stick coated cooking plates, the cooking chambers can hold up to 800 ml between them for wonderfully tasty treats and light lunches. With power and temperature ready lights, plus cool-touch handle, this innovative device also allows you to create a variety of other cooked treats such as cakes, chicken, wraps and more.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.