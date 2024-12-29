Marketplace.
image 1 of Silentnight Airmax Bed Pillows, Medium Support, 2 Pack, Breathable and Hypoallergenic

Silentnight Airmax Bed Pillows, Medium Support, 2 Pack, Breathable and Hypoallergenic

5 stars (1 Reviews)

Write a review

£22.99

£22.99/each

Sold and sent by CG Support Services Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Silentnight Airmax Bed Pillows, Medium Support, 2 Pack, Breathable and Hypoallergenic
The Silentnight Airmax Pillow provides unparalleled breathability and comfort for a great night’s sleep. Specially designed to increase airflow and circulation, the Airmax pillow features air mesh sides to help air to move freely around your head to prevent overheating and to keep you comfortable in every season.Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted bed brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products for every sleeper.
HYPOALLERGENIC: Kind to skin and does not include any contents likely to cause allergies.MADE IN THE UK: Proudly made with care in the UK.REFRESHING: Air mesh sides surround the pillow to maximise the flow of air to keep you feeling comfortable and refreshed.
Sold by CG Support Services Limited

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here