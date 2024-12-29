Silentnight Airmax Bed Pillows, Medium Support, 2 Pack, Breathable and Hypoallergenic

The Silentnight Airmax Pillow provides unparalleled breathability and comfort for a great night’s sleep. Specially designed to increase airflow and circulation, the Airmax pillow features air mesh sides to help air to move freely around your head to prevent overheating and to keep you comfortable in every season. Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted bed brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products for every sleeper.

HYPOALLERGENIC: Kind to skin and does not include any contents likely to cause allergies. MADE IN THE UK: Proudly made with care in the UK. REFRESHING: Air mesh sides surround the pillow to maximise the flow of air to keep you feeling comfortable and refreshed.

Sold by CG Support Services Limited