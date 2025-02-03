Silentnight Electric Dehumidifier Airmax 300, 1.1L Portable Compact Quiet Air Dryer

The Silentnight Airmax 300 Dehumidifier is perfect for removing excess room moisture, enabling you to breathe more easily. Perfectly designed for a great night’s sleep, featuring whisper-quiet Peltier Technology and a soothing optional night-light, you are sure to feel soothed and rested. Easy-to-use, compact, and lightweight, this devise is great for moving around the house, wherever you need it. Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.

SLEEP SAFE AUTO SHUT OFF: Shuts off automatically when the water tank is full and lets you know when it needs draining. ENERGY SAVING & EFFICIENT: With a power consumption of just 23W/hour (much less than 1p) this small dehumidifier is both powerful and energy efficient.

Sold by CG Support Services Limited