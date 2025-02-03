Silentnight Teddy Fleece Fitted Sheet, Sage Green, Double, Supersoft Cosy Winter Bedding

Snuggle into cosy comfort each night with the Silentnight Teddy Fleece Fitted Sheet. Soft to the touch, the fitted sheet is warm and comforting and is perfect for hibernation over the colder winter months. The elasticated corners will allow your sheet to hug the corners of your mattress preventing movement. The fitted sheet is easy to care for, perfect for busy modern life and will withstand machine washing, retaining its shape wash after wash, tumble dry safe. Pair with our Silentnight Teddy Fleece Duvet Set for a super snug nights sleep! Created by Silentnight, the UK’s number one sleep brand, with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.

EXTRA SOFT: Luxuriously soft pile texture ELASTICATED CORNERS: The fitted sheet hugs the corners of your mattress preventing movement. EASY-CARE: No need to iron so more time for snoozing!

Sold by CG Support Services Limited