Silentnight Portable Radiator Oil Filled Electric Heater with Thermostat, 11 Fins

For warmth wherever you want it, the portable Silentnight Comfort Control 11 Fin Oil Filled Radiator is perfect for heating up whichever room you are in during the cold winter months. The easy-to-use controls means you can adjust the heat settings, thermostat and 24-hour timer so you can control your comfort throughout the day or night. You can also sleep soundly with the assurance that the radiator is fitted with overheat protection and auto shut-off features. Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.

POWERFUL AND ENERGY EFFICIENT: Our silent but powerful Comfort Control Electric Radiator with 11 oil-filled fins heat up in minutes for warmth where you want it and are perfect for heating up a medium to large-sized room of up to 20m² before sleeping. Heat only the room you’re in rather than the whole house and save energy. Oil filled radiators continue to disperse heat even after being switched off. RESPONSIVE CONTROLS FOR DAY & NIGHT: Featuring 3 heat settings, an adjustable thermostat and a 24-hour timer, so you can control your comfort through the day & night.

Sold by CG Support Services Limited