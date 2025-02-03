Marketplace.
image 1 of Silentnight Teddy Fleece Duvet Set, Natural Beige, King, Supersoft Cosy Duvet Cover with Pillowcase Included

Silentnight Teddy Fleece Duvet Set, Natural Beige, King, Supersoft Cosy Duvet Cover with Pillowcase Included

No ratings yet

Write a review

£39.99

£39.99/each

Sold and sent by CG Support Services Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Silentnight Teddy Fleece Duvet Set, Natural Beige, King, Supersoft Cosy Duvet Cover with Pillowcase Included
Snuggle into cosy comfort each night with the Silentnight Teddy Fleece Duvet set. Soft to the touch, the duvet is warm and comforting, perfect for hibernation over the colder winter months. Pair with our teddy fleece fitted sheet for extra comfort.The duvet set is easy to care for, perfect for busy modern life and will withstand machine washing, retaining its shape wash after wash, tumble dry safe.Created by Silentnight, the UK’s number one sleep brand, with over 70 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.
EXTRA SOFT: Luxuriously soft pile textureEASYCARE: No need to iron so more time for hibernation!MACHINE WASHABLE: Machine washable and tumble dry safe.
Sold by CG Support Services Limited

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here