Interiors by Premier Midnight Velvet Chair, Enchanting Sleep Swivel Chair, Easy to Assemble Borg Chair, Comfy Office Chair

Interiors by Premier Midnight velvet chair boasts a whimsical and captivating design, providing plush comfort to the body. The sturdy frame and high-quality materials of our velvet dining chair ensure it will be a cherished companion for years to come. The plush velvet of this chair conforms your body, providing exceptional support and pressure relief. Eye-catching color of this borg chair adds instant sophistication and sturdy frame construction for lasting durability and relaxation. With its charming and whimsical appearance, this dining chair is ideal for your child's room and offers luxurious comfort to body. The ergonomic design of our chair provides optimal support, making it an ideal spot for relaxation, reading, or simply unwinding after a long day. This calming midnight velvet has a dimension H63 x L48 x W48cm & weighs 4.60 kg contributing more peaceful & enjoyable experience.

Ultra-Soft Velvet Upholstery: This chair embraces the luxurious touch of midnight velvet providing a soft and cozy seating experience after a long tiring day. Sturdy Construction: Built with a durable and long lasting frame this occasional chair ensures stability and safety offering the perfect spot for little ones to relax. Versatile & Portable: This velvet arm chair is easy to move and assemble around the room or any space offering pure relaxation with generous padding and a supportive frame.

Sold by Premier Housewares (Premier Housewares Ltd)