Slipknot Jigsaws - Iowa (500 Piece Foil Jigsaw Puzzle)

Released on 28th August 2001, Iowa is the second studio album by the American heavy metal band Slipknot. The title derives from the band's home state, Iowa, which members have stated is one of their greatest sources of inspiration. The album was a major success, premiering in the top tens of nine countries. It has since been certified Platinum in the UK, the US and Canada. In 2009, Iowa was rated third in Kerrang!'s ­The 50 Best Albums of the 21st century reader poll. In 2017, Rolling Stone magazine included Iowa on their list of 'The 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time.The album was originally released in a foil sleeve and to celebrate the albums twenty year anniversary, this has been faithfully recreated on this, the first foil effect 500 piece Rock Saw.500 piecesWeight: 385gJigsaw size: 39cm x 39cm
