Burgess Sensitive Puppy Rich In Turkey - 12.5KG

Overview No one wants to see their puppy suffer with a sensitive stomach. It can be painful for them and reduce their quality of life. Burgess Sensitive Puppy food is rich in Turkey and made without many of the typical ingredients that can upset your dog’s stomach, helping to keep your pup happy. It’s designed specifically with puppies in mind. As they develop, they need a high quality diet to ensure they grow into healthy adults. If they have a sensitive stomach, you should address the problem as early as possible, by providing them with sensitive dog food that helps form firm, solid poos. Features & Benefits Made with calcium to support growing bones Helps to grow a glossy shiny coat Prebiotics to support good bacteria in the gut Helps to form solid poos! Antioxidants & vitamins to support the immune system How To Use Burgess Sensitive Puppy is a complete pet food suitable for dogs from 6 weeks to 12 months. Every dog is different so, using the table on the back of the pack as a guide, adjust as necessary depending on your puppy’s appetite, environment and activity level. It’s important, especially if your puppy has sensitivities that if you have not fed Burgess Sensitive before, to introduce it gradually over 7-10 days. Always make sure your puppy has constant access to clean, fresh water. Keep an eye on your puppy’s weight to ensure a healthy weight, and don’t forget to take treats into account when working out their daily feeding requirements! Nutrition & Ingredients Composition Rice, Turkey Meal (24%), Salmon, Poultry Fat, Pea Protein, Dried Beet Pulp (6.5%), Oat Feed, Minerals, Linseed (2%), Poultry Gravy, Fish Oil (1%), Dried Alfalfa (1%), Dried Seaweed (0.5%), Chicory Root Extract (as a source of fructo-oligosaccharides (prebiotic FOS 0.2%)), Yucca Schidigera (0.023%). Analytical Constituents Crude Protein 30%, Crude Fat 16%, Crude Fibre 3%, Crude ash 10%, Calcium 1.9%, Phosphorus 1%. Additives/kg Vitamins: Vitamin A 20,000 IU, Vitamin D3 1,500 IU, Vitamin E 250 mg, Taurine 1,500 mg Trace Elements Zinc (as Zinc sulphate monohydrate) 100 mg, Iron (as Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate) 40 mg, Manganese (as Manganese (II) oxide) 10 mg, Copper (as Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate) 5 mg, Iodine (as Calcium iodate anhydrous) 1 mg, Selenium (as Sodium selenite) 0.1 mg , Antioxidants: Tocopherol extracts from vegetable oils 650 mg.

Pack size: 12.5kg

Ingredients

Rice, Turkey Meal (24%), Salmon, Poultry Fat, Pea Protein, Dried Beet Pulp (6.5%), Oat Feed, Minerals, Linseed (2%), Poultry Gravy, Fish Oil (1%), Dried Alfalfa (1%), Dried Seaweed (0.5%), Chicory Root Extract (as a source of fructo-oligosaccharides (prebiotic FOS 0.2%)), Yucca Schidigera (0.023%).

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)