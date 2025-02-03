Burgess Excel Long Stem Feeding Hay - 1KG

Overview Did you know that in order to keep your rabbit’s teeth and tummies healthy they need to eat their own body size in hay every day? That’s a lot of grass and hay so it needs to be good! Burgess Excel Long Stem Feeding Hay is Timothy Hay that is cut at the right time and dried within 48 hours. The long stems of hay satisfy both chewing for dental health and natural foraging giving rabbits the emotional enrichment they need. It also comes in a resealable bag so there’s less mess and it’s nice and fresh right down to the last tasty stalk! Features & Benefits Stimulates chewing which is good for dental health High in beneficial fibre to promote digestive health Dust extracted for respiratory health Encourages foraging, providing emotional enrichment Fresh fragrance that's irresistible to rabbits 100% natural How To Use Remember that good quality feeding hay and/or grass should make up 85-90% of your rabbits’ diet and should be available at all times. Rabbits should also be fed a small portion of Excel nuggets, the occasional Excel Nature Snack to add variety and encourage emotional enrichment, and a small amount of leafy greens each day. Fresh, clean water should always be available. Please talk to your vet for further information. Always ensure you are monitoring your rabbits’ weight to ensure a healthy weight. If you are ever unsure you should seek veterinary advice. Nutrition & Ingredients Analytical Constituents Beneficial Fibre 63%, Crude Protein 8%, Crude Olis & Fats 1.8%, Crude Fibre 33%, Crude Ash 7%, Sodium 0.00%. Composition Timothy Hay 100%. Excel Long Stem Timothy Feeding Hay is a natural field-grown product produced in the countryside. As such, although all possible precautions are taken, it is possible for extraneous matter from the field to find its way into the product without detection.

Stimulates chewing which is good for dental health High in beneficial fibre to promote digestive health Dust extracted for respiratory health Encourages foraging providing emotional enrichment Fresh fragrance that's irresistible to rabbits 100% natural

Pack size: 1kg

Ingredients

Timothy Hay 100%.

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)