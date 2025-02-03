Marketplace.
Burgess Excel Adult Guinea Pig Nuggets With Mint - 3KG

Burgess Excel Adult Guinea Pig Nuggets With Mint - 3KG
OverviewOur high-quality recipe has been formulated with vets and nutritionists. This ensures they contain the right balance of vitamins and minerals to supplement your guinea pigs’ diet to help keep them happy and healthy.Features & BenefitsSkin & coat - Formulated to support healthy skin and a glossy coatImmune system - With antioxidants such as vitamin E to support a healthy immune systemDigestive health - Prebiotics and beneficial fibre to help maintain healthy digestionAdded mint - For extra tasty nuggetsProtected vitamin C - Essential for wellbeingDon’t forget the hay for dental health - As well as providing essential fibre, feeding hay and fresh grass have an important role in helping wear down your guinea pigs' continually growing teethHow To UseRemember that good quality hay and/or grass should make up the majority of your guinea pigs’ diet and should be available at all times. Guinea pigs should also be fed a small portion of Excel nuggets, the occasional Excel Nature Snack to add variety and encourage emotional enrichment, and a small handful of leafy greens each day. Fresh, clean water should always be available. Please talk to your vet for further information.If you are currently feeding a muesli style food to your guinea pigs, you should gradually transfer your pets onto a hay and nugget based feeding plan over a period of between 14 and 28 days. You can do this by gradually reducing the amount of muesli and increasing the proportion of nuggets until they have completely replaced the mix.Always ensure you are monitoring your guinea pigs’ weight to ensure a healthy weight. If you are ever unsure you should seek veterinary advice.Follow the 5 step Excel Feeding Plan for healthy, happy guinea pigs.Nutrition & IngredientsAnalytical ConstituentsBeneficial Fibre 36.6%, Crude Protein 15.2%, Crude Fat 3.5%, Crude Fibre 21%, Crude Ash 6.5%, Calcium 0.8%, Phosphorus 0.5%CompositionGrass Meal, Soya Bean Hulls*, Wholegrain Wheat, Wheat feed, Lignocellulose, Dried Lucerne, Yeast (Brewer’s Yeast and Grains), Minerals, Dried Mint (1%), Soya Oil*, Short Chain Fructo-Oligosaccharides (Prebiotic FOS 0.25%), Peas*Produced from genetically modified soyaNutritional Additives/kgVitamins: Vitamin A 25,000 IU, Vitamin D3 2,000 IU, Vitamin E 155mg, Vitamin C 1,050mg Trace Elements: Zinc (as Zinc oxide) 100mg, Iron (Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate) 39mg , Manganese (as Manganese (II) oxide) 10mg, Copper (as Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate) 7mg, Iodine (calcium iodate anhydrous) 1.3mg, Selenium (sodium selenite) 0.1mg
