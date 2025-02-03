Burgess Excel Feeding Hay With Dandelion & Marigold 1Kg

Overview Excel Feeding Hay with Dandelion & Marigold is a Timothy Hay suitable for your rabbits, guinea pigs and chinchillas. Feed your pets a minimum of their body size in feeding hay every day alongside Burgess Excel Nuggets, fresh greens and fresh, clean water. How To Use Remember that good quality hay and/or grass should make up 85-90% of your small animal’s diet and should be available at all times. Your rabbits and guinea pigs should also be fed a small amount of Excel nuggets, the occasional Excel Nature Snack to add variety and encourage emotional enrichment and a small amount of suitable leafy greens. Please talk to your vet for further information. Always make sure clean, fresh water is available for your small animals. Always ensure you are monitoring your small animals’ weight to ensure a healthy weight. If you are ever unsure you should seek veterinary advice. Nutrition & Ingredients Analytical Constituents Beneficial Fibre 63%, Crude Protein 8%, Crude Olis & Fats 1.8%, Crude Fibre 33%, Crude Ash 7%. Composition Timothy Hay 98%, Marigold & Dandelion Mix 2% Excel Feeding Hay with Dandelion and Marigold is a natural field-grown product produced in the countryside. As such although all possible precautions are taken it is possible for extraneous matter items from the field to find their way into the product without detection.

100% natural ingredients High in Beneficial Fibre (63%) High in Crude Fibre (35%) Dandelion aids urinary tract health Marigold helps build a healthy immune system Dust extracted for respiratory health Great to prevent boredom and promotes your small animals' natural foraging behaviour

Pack size: 1kg

Timothy Hay 98%, Marigold & Dandelion Mix 2%

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

