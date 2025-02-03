Burgess Sensitive Puppy Food with Turkey and Rice - 2KG
OverviewNo one wants to see their puppy suffer with a sensitive stomach. It can be painful for them and reduce their quality of life. Burgess Sensitive Puppy food is rich in Turkey and made without many of the typical ingredients that can upset your dog’s stomach, helping to keep your pup happy.It’s designed specifically with puppies in mind. As they develop, they need a high quality diet to ensure they grow into healthy adults. If they have a sensitive stomach, you should address the problem as early as possible, by providing them with sensitive dog food that helps form firm, solid poos.Features & BenefitsMade with calcium to support growing bonesHelps to grow a glossy shiny coatPrebiotics to support good bacteria in the gutHelps to form solid poos!Antioxidants & vitamins to support the immune systemHow To UseBurgess Sensitive Puppy is a complete pet food suitable for dogs from 6 weeks to 12 months.Every dog is different so, using the table on the back of the pack as a guide, adjust as necessary depending on your puppy’s appetite, environment and activity level.It’s important, especially if your puppy has sensitivities that if you have not fed Burgess Sensitive before, to introduce it gradually over 7-10 days.Always make sure your puppy has constant access to clean, fresh water.Keep an eye on your puppy’s weight to ensure a healthy weight, and don’t forget to take treats into account when working out their daily feeding requirements!Nutrition & IngredientsCompositionRice, Turkey Meal (24%), Salmon, Poultry Fat, Pea Protein, Dried Beet Pulp (6.5%), Oat Feed, Minerals, Linseed (2%), Poultry Gravy, Fish Oil (1%), Dried Alfalfa (1%), Dried Seaweed (0.5%), Chicory Root Extract (as a source of fructo-oligosaccharides (prebiotic FOS 0.2%)), Yucca Schidigera (0.023%).Analytical ConstituentsCrude Protein 30%, Crude Fat 16%, Crude Fibre 3%, Crude ash 10%, Calcium 1.9%, Phosphorus 1%.Additives/kgVitamins: Vitamin A 20,000 IU, Vitamin D3 1,500 IU, Vitamin E 250 mg, Taurine 1,500 mgTrace ElementsZinc (as Zinc sulphate monohydrate) 100 mg, Iron (as Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate) 40 mg, Manganese (as Manganese (II) oxide) 10 mg, Copper (as Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate) 5 mg, Iodine (as Calcium iodate anhydrous) 1 mg, Selenium (as Sodium selenite) 0.1 mg , Antioxidants: Tocopherol extracts from vegetable oils 650 mg.
Pack size: 2kg
Ingredients
Rice, Turkey Meal (24%), Salmon, Poultry Fat, Pea Protein, Dried Beet Pulp (6.5%), Oat Feed, Minerals, Linseed (2%), Poultry Gravy, Fish Oil (1%), Dried Alfalfa (1%), Dried Seaweed (0.5%), Chicory Root Extract (as a source of fructo-oligosaccharides (prebiotic FOS 0.2%)), Yucca Schidigera (0.023%).
Allergy Information
Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
Additives
Does Not contain SweetenersDoes Not contain Colouring
