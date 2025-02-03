Burgess Sensitive Senior Dog Food with Turkey - 2KG
OverviewBurgess Sensitive is a dry dog food made without many of the typical ingredients that can cause sensitivities for mature dogs aged 7 and over.Features & BenefitsFormulated to support a sensitive tummyHelps to sustain brain healthSupports older bones and jointsHelps to form solid poos!Prebiotics to support good bacteria in the gutHelps to grow a shiny & glossy coatHow To UseBurgess Sensitive Senior is a complete pet food suitable for dogs over the age of 7 years.Every dog is different so using the below table as a guide, adjust as necessary depending on your pet’s appetite, environment and activity level.It’s important, especially if your dog has sensitivities that if you have not fed Burgess Sensitive before, to introduce it gradually over 7-10 days.Nutrition & IngredientsCompositionRice, Turkey Meal (16%), Salmon, Dried Beet Pulp (4.5%), Minerals, Poultry Fat, Linseed (2%), Poultry Gravy, Lignocellulose, Oat Feed, Fish Oil (1%), Dried Alfalfa (1%), Dried Seaweed (0.5%), Yeast (as a source of Mannan-oligosaccharides (Prebiotic MOS 0.18%)), Mono Di and Tri Glycerides 0.15%), Chicory Root Extract (as a source of fructo-oligosaccharides (prebiotic FOS 0.1%), Yucca Schidigera (0.023%), Glucosamine (0.014%).Analytical ConstituentsCrude Protein 20%, Crude Fat 9%, Crude Fibre 3.5%, Crude Ash 8.5%, Calcium 1.9%, Phosphorus 0.6%.Additives/kgVitamins: Vitamin A 20,000 IU, Vitamin D3 1,500 IU, Vitamin E 300 mg/kg, Taurine 1000 mg, L-Carnitine 150 mg, Trace Elements: Zinc (as Zinc sulphate monohydrate) 100 mg, Zinc (as Zinc chelate of protein hydrolysates) 25 mg, Iron (as Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate) 40 mg, Manganese (as Manganese (II) oxide) 10 mg, Copper (as Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate) 5 mg, Iodine (as Calcium iodate anhydrous) 1mg, Selenium (as Sodium selenite) 0.15 mg , Antioxidants: Tocopherol extracts from vegetable oils 150 mg.
Pack size: 2kg
Ingredients
Allergy Information
Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
Additives
Does Not contain SweetenersDoes Not contain Colouring
Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)