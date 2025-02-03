Burgess Sensitive Adult Dog Food With Salmon And Rice - 2KG
OverviewBurgess Sensitive Dog Food Salmon is suitable for adult dogs over 12 months old. Formulated with all the essential nutrients they need and made without many of the typical the ingredients that have been known to upset your dog’s stomach, it's designed to keep your pet healthy on the inside and out.Features & BenefitsBuilds strong bones and jointsHelps to grow a glossy shiny coatPrebiotics to support good bacteria in the gutHelps to form solid poos!Antioxidants & vitamins to support the immune systemHow To UseEvery dog is different so using the table on the back of pack as a guide, adjust as necessary depending on your pet’s appetite, environment, and activity level.It’s important, especially if your dog has sensitivities that if you have not fed Burgess Sensitive before, to introduce it gradually over 7-10 days.Always make sure your dog has constant access to clean, fresh water.Keep an eye on your dog’s weight to ensure a healthy weight, and don’t forget to take treats into account when working out their daily feeding requirements!Nutrition & IngredientsCompositionRice, Salmon (26% inc Salmon 13%, Salmon Meal 13%) , Poultry Meal, Poultry Fat, Dried Beet Pulp (4.5%), Minerals, Poultry Gravy, Fish Oil (1%), Dried Alfalfa (1%), Lignocellulose, Chicory Root Extract (as a source of fructo-oligosaccharides (prebiotic FOS 0.18%)), Yucca Schidigera (0.022%).Analytical ConstituentsCrude Protein 23%, Crude Fat 11%, Crude Fibre 2.5%, Crude Ash 9%, Calcium 2%, Phosphorus 0.7%.Additives/kgVitamins: Vitamin A 20,000 IU, Vitamin D3 800 IU, Vitamin E 400 mg, Taurine 1000 mg. Trace Elements: Zinc (as Zinc sulphate monohydrate) 100 mg, Iron (as Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate) 40 mg, Manganese (as Manganese (II) oxide) 10 mg, Copper (as Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate) 5 mg, Iodine (as Calcium iodate anhydrous) 1 mg, Selenium (as Sodiumselenite) 0.1 mg. Antioxidants: Tocopherol extracts from vegetable oils 150 mg.
Pack size: 2kg
Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
Does Not contain SweetenersDoes Not contain Colouring
