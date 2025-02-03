Burgess Adult Cat Scottish Salmon - 1.5KG

Overview Our tasty Burgess adult cat food has been specially formulated to contain all the essential nutrients your cat needs from the age of 12 months. Features & Benefits Dental health - We use a specialist ingredient which helps to promote an all-round healthy mouth. Skin & coat - Essential fatty acids help to support healthy skin and a shiny coat. Heart health - Includes taurine for a healthy heart and vision. Digestive comfort - Contains prebiotics to support beneficial gut bacteria. Advanced protein - High in protein for natural carnivores.Did you know, it’s estimated that up to 70% of cats develop dental disease by the age of three? That’s why all of our adult cat foods include a specialist ingredient which helps to support healthy teeth and gums. How To Use Burgess Cat Rich in Salmon is a complete pet food suitable for cats over the age of 12 months. Every cat is different so using the below table as a guide, adjust as necessary depending on your pet’s appetite, environment and activity level. If you have not fed Burgess before, introduce it gradually over a week. Always ensure you are monitoring your cat’s weight to ensure a healthy weight. You should take treats into account when working out daily feeding requirements. Always ensure fresh clean water is available for your cat. Nutrition & Ingredients Composition Fish 22% (inc Salmon (14%), Fish Meal (8%)), Wholegrain Maize, Rice, Wholegrain Wheat, Poultry Meal, Maize Gluten Meal, Poultry Fat, Dried Beet Pulp, Poultry Gravy, Minerals, Brewer’s Yeast, Short Chain Fructo- Oligosaccharides (0.3%). Analytical Constituents Crude Protein 29%, Crude Fat 12%, Crude Fibre 2%, Crude Ash 7.5%. Nutritional Additives Vitamins: Vitamin A 21000 IU/kg, Vitamin D3 1500 IU/kg, Vitamin E 150 mg/kg, Taurine 1000 mg/kg. Trace Elements: Zinc (as Zinc sulphate monohydrate) 100 mg/kg, Iron (as Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate) 50 mg/kg, Manganese (as Manganese (II) oxide) 15 mg/kg, Copper (as Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate) 5 mg/kg, Iodine (as Calcium iodate anhydrous) 0.5 mg/kg, Selenium (as Sodium selenite) 0.1 mg/kg. Amino Acids: DL Methionine 2000 mg/kg. Flavourings: Bitter Orange Extract of Whole Fruit 60mg.

Dental health - We use a specialist ingredient which helps to promote an all-round healthy mouth Skin & coat - Essential fatty acids help to support healthy skin and a shiny coat Heart health - Includes taurine for a healthy heart and vision Digestive comfort - Contains prebiotics to support beneficial gut bacteria Advanced protein - High in protein for natural carnivores.

Pack size: 1.5kg

Ingredients

Fish 22% (inc Salmon (14%), Fish Meal (8%)), Wholegrain Maize, Rice, Wholegrain Wheat, Poultry Meal, Maize Gluten Meal, Poultry Fat, Dried Beet Pulp, Poultry Gravy, Minerals, Brewer’s Yeast, Short Chain Fructo- Oligosaccharides (0.3%).

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)